Terence Crawford Lists His Top 5 Pound-For-Pound Boxers, Backtracks On Gervonta Davis Shade
Terence "Bud" Crawford and Gervonta "Tank" Davis have been jabbing back and forth with each other on social media ever since Tank Davis' controversial WBA lightweight title fight against Lamont Roach on March 1, where Crawford (along with everybody else in the boxing community) was befuddled by Davis not getting penalized for taking a knee in the middle of the ninth round.
Soon after that X post, Davis responded by reposting a video of Crawford going to a knee during a 2019 fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas.
Since that, Crawford has thrown subtle and not-so-subtle shade Davis' way in various interviews. One example of this came during a March 23 interview with Manouk Akopyan, where Crawford said, "Shakur [Stevenson] and Keyshawn [Davis] is the two best in the [lightweight] division, hands down."
He added that he doesn't think Tank Davis can compete with what Shakur would be able to do to him in the ring if they were to fight.
However, it seems that Crawford's sentiment has since shifted, given his recent comments about the five pound-for-pound best boxers right now on a March 27 episode of the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru Usman & Henry Cejudo Podcast.
“We got me, we got [Naoya] Inoue, we got Canelo [Alvarez], we got [Oleksandr] Usyk," Crawford said of his pound-for-pound best current boxers.
Henry Cejudo then suggested that Tank Davis needed to be added to that list, which prompted Crawford to pause and then add, “We can put Tank in there.”
Therefore, Crawford's pound-for-pound list doesn't necessarily match up with his current lightweight division rankings, where he put Tank Davis at No. 3 behind Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis.
Perhaps this new respect can be the first step in Crawford and Tank squashing their beef.
