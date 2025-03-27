Eddie Hearn Names Surprise Rematch As Anthony Joshua’s Possible Next Fight
Anthony Joshua's last fight was one to forget for the former heavyweight champion. He suffered a devastating knockout defeat against Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
Joshua has since been out of action and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently revealed that 'AJ' has been nursing an injury. Joshua, 28-4-0 with 25 knockouts, was aiming for a Tyson Fury showdown in 2025. However, 'The Gypsy King' poured cold water on those hopes with a shock retirement.
35-year-old Joshua, though, remains a huge draw and Hearn believes a potential Joseph Parker rematch could be next for the Brit.
Parker last fought on The Last Crescendo card in February 2025 and brutally knocked out Martin Bakole. He was initially scheduled to take on Daniel Dubois, though he pulled out last minute due to illness.
Hearn wants Joshua to rematch Dubois or fight Fury. With Fury retired and Dubois tipped to rematch Oleksandr Usyk, 'AJ' might need to look elsewhere for his next opponent. Parker could be that man as Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.
So if he doesn’t fight one of those two guys, he has to fight someone, and he’s going to want to fight someone in the top 10. And Joseph Parker right now is on one of the hottest runs. I mean, if Dubois doesn’t fight (Oleksandr) Usyk, I’d like to see Dubois fight Parker as well, because I think Joe deserves a shot at a world heavyweight title. But, obviously, if there’s a big unification fight for undisputed, then Joe is going to need another dance partner, and maybe it’s a Joshua rematch.- Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker fought in March 2018 with the former earning a unanimous decision win. The fight marked Parker's first career defeat.
