Logan Paul Questions Whether Jake Paul Is On Drugs After Anthony Joshua Callout
Jake Paul recently shocked fans with his bold statement saying that he'd beat former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua inside the boxing ring.
The claim from the social media influencer turned pro boxer was met with backlash, with many fans unable to take the claim seriously. He even stunned his own brother, Logan, who has now questioned whether Jake Paul was on drugs when he made the claim.
Paul made the claim in recent episode of his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, saying:
I want to fight Anthony Joshua - exclusive - because I know I will f***ing beat Anthony Joshua's ass. He doesn't have a chin, and he has no skill and he's stiff. I love you Anthony, we'e friends, all this s*** but I want to fight you.
MORE: LeBron James Puts Stephen A. Smith's Boxing Skills On Blast
Fast forward to this week and the latest episode of Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast where the two appear to be flying in Jake's private jet when Logan approaches him to ask:
When you called out Anthony Joshua... were you on cocaine? Why did you do that?
When Jake responds saying that Joshua's chin is gone, Logan replies:
But he's still Anthony Joshua.
Jake responds again, saying that Joshua is stiff and no longer has any skill or rhythm, and just relies on his power. Logan then asked whether a potential fight is a serious option, to which Jake replied:
Yeah. In 2026, we already talked.
Anthony Joshua suffered a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in his last fight. However, his career accomplishments can't be downplayed. Out of Joshua's 28 career wins, 25 have come via knockout. Paul should be careful about what he's wishing for.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Lists His Top 5 Pound-For-Pound Boxers, Backtracks On Gervonta Davis Shade
Devin Haney And Viral 'Catch Me Outside' Girl Bhad Bhabie Trade Jabs On Social Media
Former Champion And Hall of Famer Tells Shakur Stevenson To Be Like Floyd Mayweather