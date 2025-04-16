TKO Director Nick Khan Provides Timeline On Boxing Announcement And First Card
TKO Board Member and WWE President Nick Khan has provided a timeline on when to expect an announcement from TKO Boxing.
Khan appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast today (April 16) and discussed a wide variety of topics, including the UFC, WWE and boxing. Simmons questioned Khan over the announcement and what they intended on doing, stating that if TKO was going to enter boxing they would need to acquire something, to which Khan replied:
"Nothing to be acquired. We're going to grow it organically. If we're in mid-April now, I'd look for a big announcement on that in the next 4-6 weeks as to what our first card's going to be and who is going to be on that card."
Khan also confirmed how TKO is looking to run its boxing division. When asked by Simmons whether it would be "one-off stuff" and not like WWE and UFC, Khan replied:
"No, we want it to be UFC and WWE-like. But you'll see an announcement with more to come. I don't mean to intentionally be cryptic on the whole thing, but we have a plan."
Rumors have swirled around what TKO and Dana White intend to do in the sport ever since news broke they have teamed up with Turki Alalshikh to start the promotion and league back in January.
It looks like we'll just need to wait another 4-6 weeks to find out.
