Tommy Fury Summons Jakes Paul To MMA Fight
By Caroline Chepkorir
Tommy Fury is known for his boxing achievements and is currently targeting a new arena, which is mixed martial arts. Recently, he defeated Jake Paul for the first time in the boxing ring, and he now wishes to extend their rivalry into the cage.
Paul and Fury faced each other in February 2023 in a fight, which created plenty of bad blood between them as they were personal with their insults.
Fury believes he will be well-prepared to defeat Jake Paul in the cage and in boxing after committing to MMA training for a few years.
“Jake Paul's in the PFL, isn't he? I'm going to smash his face in when I get good at MMA. I'll beat him in boxing and the cage. Big useless prick. I reckon a year-and-a-half to two years of training until I'll beat him in a fight, no problem, in the cage,” said Fury on his YouTube channel.
“He's got the funds; he's got the best trainers in the world; he's got the best sparring in the world. So, he's doing all right. But no match for me. I swear to you, next time I fight him, I'll knock him out. In MMA, I just want to give him a big, fat knee. All elbows, no fists," he added.
Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion of the UFC, is now Fury's trainer. His confidence has grown as a result. Fury's MMA talents may be greatly enhanced with Aspinall's help, which would add intrigue to the possible battle.
Fury made fun of the possibility of a second fight when he posted a video of his one-handed sparring on Instagram, and he invited Jake Paul to step up for another match. Paul was quick to respond.
"You need money, Tommy? Learn from Big Brother and stop letting Daddy manage your career and finances. You missed out on the biggest opportunity of your life. My next offer is going to be half that," Paul posted.
Since losing to Fury in the ring, Paul made a comeback with four consecutive wins, including a TKO of Mike Perry in July, and fans are looking forward to the highly anticipated fight with the legend Mike Tyson in November.