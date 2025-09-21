Tony Bellew Makes Knockout Prediction For Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
After what has felt like constant uncertainty regarding the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis superfight ever since this bout was announced last month, the past few days have finally provided some clarity about what fans can expect when these two meet in the ring on November 14.
One reason for uncertainty was that the fight's initial location of Atlanta, Georgia, became increasingly unlikely after the state's boxing commission made it clear that they wouldn't sanction a fight between two guys with such a massive size difference as Paul and Tank.
Therefore, it was announced earlier this week that the fight had been moved to Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and is still taking place on that November 14 date.
The other cause for speculation was whether this was going to be an exhibition or a professional bout. While most believe that there was no way it would be a pro bout given the aforementioned size difference, it was confirmed to be an exhibition earlier this week.
What's more, both fighters will be using larger than usual gloves for this fight, Paul is going to have to cut more weight than his recent bouts (which have taken place at the 200-pound cruiserweight division), and per the Florida commission's statutes, an exhibition must be an, "engagement in which persons participating show or display their skill without necessarily striving to win using strikes and blows to the head or other full-contact maneuvers.''
Tony Bellew Makes Bold Claim About Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight
These new stipulations, and it being an exhibition, have turned many even more sour to the thought of this upcoming fight. However, it didn't keep boxing icon Tony Bellew (who held the WBC cruiserweight title from 2016 to 2017) from sharing a strong stance about how the fight will play out in a recent interview.
“I can’t get my head around this fight. I don’t know what kind of freak show people are going to be seeing, but people are going to tune in. And I’m not going to lie, if Tank hits him clean, he’s going to sleep. Tank has got legitimate power. If Jake Paul gets hit by Tank Davis with 8-ounce gloves, he’s going to sleep," Bellew said, per an article from Big Fight Weekend.
“I’d go as far as saying that Tank is the most exciting fighter in the world. He’s vicious, he’s a finisher. I just can’t get my head around why he’s fighting someone who’s the legitimate size of a cruiserweight?” he added.
Most didn't think Gervonta had a chance to knock Jake Paul out before their gloves increased in size. Therefore, Bellew is probably in the minority with this take.
