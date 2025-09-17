New Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Location Announced
While the bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis was initially announced to take place on November 14 in Atlanta, Georgia, it's now clear that this venue is no longer on the table.
This stemmed from a September 2 article by Josh Peter of USA Today, which revealed that the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission (aka the 'GAEC', which will oversee this Paul vs. Davis bout) has still not approved the fight, with the reason being the massive weight disparity between Paul (who last fought in the 200-pound cruiserweight division) and Davis (who last fought in the 135-pound lightweight division).
Since then, GAEC chairman Rick Thompson has made several comments blasting the fight and alluding to it certainly not taking place in Georgia.
And this is now all but confirmed, as a September 17 article from Josh Peter noted that Most Valuable Promotions (MVP, which is Jake Paul's promotional company) has withdrawn their request for event permits and rule waivers required to hold the event in Georgia.
What's more, Robert A. Sinner (who is the Communications Director for the Office of the Secretary of State in Georgia), is quoted in the article saying the event "will not be happening.''
Jake Paul vs. Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Taking Place in Miami's Kaseya Center
It didn't take MVP long to announce where this November 14 fight will be taking place, as they announced in a press release on September 17 that the new venue is Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
This venue makes a ton of sense for several reasons. One is that it's close to the same capacity at State Farm Arena in Georgia, which means the promotion can expect a similar number of tickets to get sold.
What's more, Miami is relatively close to Atlanta geographically, so anybody who was planning to take a trip to this fight doesn't have to alter their plans all that much. Plus, it's still somewhat close to Baltimore, which is where Gervonta is from.
Kaseya Center Details
Kaseya Center is a multi-purpose arena in Miami's Biscayne Bay that holds 19,600. It's the primary arena of the Miami Heat NBA franchise and holds at least one top-tier UFC MMA event each year. Therefore, this arena knows what it takes to hold a quality combat sports event.
The Latest Boxing News
Dana White Disses Floyd Mayweather Amid Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Criticism
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Punch Stats Tell Interesting Story
Eddie Hearn Welcomes Boxing Rivalry With UFC Promoter Dana White
Netflix Releases Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Viewership Numbers