WBC President Confirms Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios
The impending return of eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao appears to be all but confirmed.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke to Boxing King Media about WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios' next title defense. Sulaiman confirmed that the current plan for Barrios is to face Pacquiao in the summer.
"At this time, Mario Barrios is going to face Manny Pacquiao in July," Sulaiman said in Saudi Arabia. "That's a tremendous fight."
Sulaiman said that the WBC has in its rules that a former champion of Pacquiao's standing is allowed to come out of retirement to fight for a title. He also added that Pacquiao has already been cleared by the Nevada State Athletic Commission ahead of his potential return.
Brunch Boxing first reported on Pacquiao's potential return to face Barrios on April 21 and that he's waiting for his Senate campaign to finish up on May 12 before the news can become official. BoxingScene's Lance Pugmire added further validity to the news when he spoke to Pacquiao's manager, Sean Gibbons, on April 25.
“It’s a possibility,” Gibbons told BoxingScene. “Manny is a modern-day George Foreman, Archie Moore and Bernard Hopkins."
Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June in Canasota, N.Y. He last fought on Aug. 21, 2021, when he lost to late-replacement Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision and announced his retirement a little over a month after the defeat. Pacquiao's last win was a split decision victory over Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019.
MORE: Manny Pacquiao Reportedly Eyeing Title Fight vs Mario Barrios This Summer
Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) was elevated to WBC welterweight champion last year after Terence Crawford vacated the title to move up in weight. In his lone title defense, he fought to a draw against Abel Ramos on Nov. 15 on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. Barrios has also faced Ugas (27-6, 12 KOs), dropping him twice en route to a unanimous decision victory on Sept. 30, 2023.
Pugmire also reported that Premier Boxing Champions and TGB Promotions have a hold on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for July 19.
