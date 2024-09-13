Top Rank Boxing Fight Night: Unified Super Middleweight Title Clash
By Daniel Mkenya
34-year-old Alvarez will put his WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight world titles on the line against 27-year-old Berlanga on Saturday, Sept. 14th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Alvarez has won titles in four divisions and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jaime Munguia in May. He has won four consecutive fights all by unanimous decisions, since his loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, where he was challenging for a light heavyweight title.
Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) was the undisputed champion at 168 pounds before being stripped off the belt in July by the IBF after he decided to face Berlanga instead of the Organisations No. 1 mandatory challenger, William Scull.
Berlanga, ranked No. 5 at super middleweight, will be challenging for his first title.
Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) scored first round KO wins in his first 16 professional fights but since then, he has scored just one KO in the past six fights, a sixth-round TKO of Padraig McCory in February.
Both are proud to represent their countries in this fight as it will be Mexico (Canelo) vs Puerto Rico (Berlanga).
"This will be a good fight for the fans, I know he's going to bring everything, and I will too. It is the kind of fight I enjoy a lot. I cannot wait," Alvarez said in media reports.
"Canelo is definitely going to bring the best out of me, every time I step up, I step up my abilities. This fight is all about intelligence. I need to make sure I match him there. It is will versus will. We are not running. We are going to stay and do what we do," Berlanga said in a presser.
"This is a special week. Mexican Independence Weekend, and of course, another defence of the undisputed championship from the great Canelo Alvarez. I am excited about this fight," said Eddie Hearn in media reports.
With both boxers aiming for a TKO, it will all be determined by who manages to land the punch.
You have Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Berlanga vs Canelo, Puerto Rican superstar and a Mexican superstar. It is going to be a big night.