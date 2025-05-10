Boxing

Top Rank To Have Multiple New Broadcasters, Bob Arum Says

Top Rank promoter, Bob Arum, hopes to have a new broadcast partner "within the next few weeks."

Johan Alyas Blanco

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With Top Rank's broadcast deal with ESPN set to expire in July, promoter Bob Arum is hopeful that a new broadcast deal will come together soon.

Top Rank and ESPN are parting ways after eight years. The promotion is allowed to leave early if it reaches a deal with another broadcast. Arum told Boxing Scene that he's confident they'll find multiple broadcasters within a few weeks.

“It’s a little complicated, because when we were with ESPN it was one outlet – ESPN – and now there’ll be three outlets with Top Rank Boxing."

Arum told Boxing Scene
Top Rank & ESPN
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With Arum saying multiple services could be involved with the promotion, he added that fights will be broadcast on both free-to-air and streaming services. It brings into question whether or not Top Rank is potentially interested in bringing another national broadcast partner into the fold as well.

The boxing landscape has changed drastically within the past decade, with powerhouses like HBO and Showtime no longer broadcasting the sport, to the rise of streaming services like DAZN and Amazon Prime Video giving boxing fans fights in a more accessible way. And with Top Rank and ESPN parting ways, that's marks another major network without the sport.

The Latest Boxing News

Erickson Lubin Wants Murtazaliev Fight, Isn't Scared Of The IBF Champion

Boxing Legend Gives Jake Paul His Flowers Ahead Of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Fight

World Champion Wants Fight With Edgar Berlanga

Murodjon Akhmadaliev Set To Fight May 30th Ahead Of Naoya Inoue Super-Fight

Published
Johan Alyas Blanco
JOHAN ALYAS BLANCO

Johan Alyas Blanco is a writer for KO On SI. He’s also written for Fightlete and has covered various events in combat sports. He’s also worked as a News Producer in Orlando and Tallahassee, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2022.