Top Rank To Have Multiple New Broadcasters, Bob Arum Says
With Top Rank's broadcast deal with ESPN set to expire in July, promoter Bob Arum is hopeful that a new broadcast deal will come together soon.
Top Rank and ESPN are parting ways after eight years. The promotion is allowed to leave early if it reaches a deal with another broadcast. Arum told Boxing Scene that he's confident they'll find multiple broadcasters within a few weeks.
“It’s a little complicated, because when we were with ESPN it was one outlet – ESPN – and now there’ll be three outlets with Top Rank Boxing."- Arum told Boxing Scene
With Arum saying multiple services could be involved with the promotion, he added that fights will be broadcast on both free-to-air and streaming services. It brings into question whether or not Top Rank is potentially interested in bringing another national broadcast partner into the fold as well.
The boxing landscape has changed drastically within the past decade, with powerhouses like HBO and Showtime no longer broadcasting the sport, to the rise of streaming services like DAZN and Amazon Prime Video giving boxing fans fights in a more accessible way. And with Top Rank and ESPN parting ways, that's marks another major network without the sport.
