Top Rank And ESPN Are Parting Ways After 8 Years
One of boxing's top promotions will be on the move before the end of 2025.
Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel reported that ESPN and Top Rank will be parting ways in August. Top Rank has broadcasted its events on ESPN for the last eight years. Glasspiegel also reported that Top Rank is allowed to leave the contract early should it reach a deal with another broadcast company.
ESPN is also partnered with the UFC and PFL. The UFC's deal with ESPN is also ends at the end of 2025.
The boxing landscape has changed plenty over the last few years, from HBO and Showtime no longer broadcasting the sport to other companies like DAZN and Amazon getting involved. Glasspiegel reported that Top Rank had been in contact with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery but there wasn't any interest shown by the two companies at the moment.
MORE: Derek Chisora Might Have Revealed Tyson Fury Coming Out Of Retirement
Whoever decides to pursue Top Rank will have a hand in dictating the boxing landscape for the foreseeable future. If Top Rank ends up on the same platform as another promotion, cross-promotion events with fighters from different promoters could become much more feasible while under the same umbrella.
Top Rank will have its next event on ESPN on Friday, when undefeated rising challenger Keyshawn "The Businessman" Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) fights undefeated WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York at 9 p.m. ET.
