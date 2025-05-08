Erickson Lubin Wants Murtazaliev Fight, Isn't Scared Of The IBF Champion
After nearly two years out of the ring, Erickson Lubin will make his return this weekend in his hometown, but he's already looking ahead to a world title fight at 154 lbs.
Lubin (26-2, 18 KOs) is fighting against the undefeated Ardreal Holmes this Saturday at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. The bout is an IBF title eliminator at junior middleweight, with the winner all but slated to face IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev.
With that potential opportunity at stake, "The Hammer" is making his intentions clear when it comes to the prospect of fighting Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs). Lubin told Ring Magazine that he would love to fight the so-called "boogeyman" at junior middleweight, adding that he doesn't know what the IBF champion has that moniker.
“They’re trying to call him the boogeyman because of what he did to Tim Tszyu. But Tim Tszyu, he ain’t Hercules, man. He ain’t the best champ we’ve seen. Especially that fight with Joey Spencer, it wasn’t too [good]."- Lubin told Ring Magazine
Murtazaliev is coming off his first title defense, stopping Tim Tszyu in the 3rd round on Oct. 19th, 2024, in a fight many considered a huge upset.
Lubin will next fight the undefeated Holmes (17-0, 6 KOs) in the main event of card near his hometown of Orlando, Florida. Lubin is ranked No. 3 in the IBF junior middleweight rankings, while Holmes is No. 6. The Orlando-native is back in the ring for the first time since Sept. 20th, 2023, beating Jesus Ramos by unanimous decision.
MORE: Floyd Mayweather Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Business Insider Over Real Estate Deal Report
Before, his hiatus, "The Hammer" was thought of as a consensus top 10 boxer at 154 lbs, on the cusp of a world title shot. 19 months later, he's excited to show boxing what they may have forgotten.
"I know my day is coming. Imma handle what’s in front of me right now.," Lubin told Ring Magazine. "I can’t wait till Saturday. I can’t wait for a title shot again. And I’m just motivated.”
Before we even think abouta potential Murtazaliev-Lubin fight, "The Hammer" has to get past Holmes, who won three fights in 2024, last beating Edwine Humaine Junior by unanimous decision on Dec. 12th, 2024.
Lubin vs. Holmes is this Saturday at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. It will be streamed live on ProBox TV.
