Boxing

World Champion Wants Fight With Edgar Berlanga

Current middleweight world champion is interested in fighting Edgar Berlanga in the future.

Johan Alyas Blanco

Edgar Berlanga celebrates his win over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz
Edgar Berlanga celebrates his win over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz / Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Edgar Berlanga is currently preparing for his next fight in New York City against undefeated contender Hamzah Sheeraz. But it looks like potential opponents are already lining up.

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames spoke with Ring Magazine and said that he's interested in a bout against "The Chosen One," adding that he feels it would be a great fight. "Berlanga is a guy who has a lot of resistance. We both have power," Adames told Ring Magazine. "I think that would be an amazing fight."

Carlos Adames (right) lands a right hand on Terrell Gausha.
Carlos Adames (right) lands a right hand on Terrell Gausha. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) has flirted with the idea of vacating his title at 160 lbs and moving up to super-middleweight in the past. But the 31-year-old is also interested in a unification matchup against unified IBF and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.

Berlanga is currently ranked No. 9 in the Ring Magazine rankings at 168 lbs, with his lone career loss coming at the hands of undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez back on Sept. 14th, 2024. He bounced back with a 1st round knockout against Jonathan González Ortiz on March 15th.

MORE: Floyd Mayweather Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Business Insider Over Real Estate Deal Report

A matchup between Adames and Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) would shake up the super-middleweight division, with potentially another top player moving up to 168 lbs. The two also have a common opponent in Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs).

Berlanga is set to fight the Englishman on July 12th, while Adames fought to a split draw with Sheeraz back in Feb., a result that stirred up alot of controversy.

It's unclear if a fight between Berlanga and Adames, with Boxing Scene reporting that the WBC has ordered a bout between the champion mandatory challenger Meiirim Nursultanov. The sanctioning body extended the purse bid for that potential fight.

The Latest Boxing News

Promoter Says Canelo Alvarez Is Not Capable Of Fighting David Benavidez

Unreal Stat Similarity Between Gervonta Davis And Naoya Inoue Has Fans Wanting Super-Fight

Teddy Atlas Calls Out Canelo Alvarez For 'Stinker', Claims William Scull May Have Won

Terence Crawford's Brilliantly Simple Take On Canelo Alvarez's Weight Advantage

Published
Johan Alyas Blanco
JOHAN ALYAS BLANCO

Johan Alyas Blanco is a writer for KO On SI. He’s also written for Fightlete and has covered various events in combat sports. He’s also worked as a News Producer in Orlando and Tallahassee, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2022.