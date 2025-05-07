World Champion Wants Fight With Edgar Berlanga
Edgar Berlanga is currently preparing for his next fight in New York City against undefeated contender Hamzah Sheeraz. But it looks like potential opponents are already lining up.
WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames spoke with Ring Magazine and said that he's interested in a bout against "The Chosen One," adding that he feels it would be a great fight. "Berlanga is a guy who has a lot of resistance. We both have power," Adames told Ring Magazine. "I think that would be an amazing fight."
Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) has flirted with the idea of vacating his title at 160 lbs and moving up to super-middleweight in the past. But the 31-year-old is also interested in a unification matchup against unified IBF and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.
Berlanga is currently ranked No. 9 in the Ring Magazine rankings at 168 lbs, with his lone career loss coming at the hands of undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez back on Sept. 14th, 2024. He bounced back with a 1st round knockout against Jonathan González Ortiz on March 15th.
A matchup between Adames and Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) would shake up the super-middleweight division, with potentially another top player moving up to 168 lbs. The two also have a common opponent in Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs).
Berlanga is set to fight the Englishman on July 12th, while Adames fought to a split draw with Sheeraz back in Feb., a result that stirred up alot of controversy.
It's unclear if a fight between Berlanga and Adames, with Boxing Scene reporting that the WBC has ordered a bout between the champion mandatory challenger Meiirim Nursultanov. The sanctioning body extended the purse bid for that potential fight.
