Trainer Gives Verdict On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford "Ridiculous Fight"

One trainer thinks Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is not a competitive fight.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford potentially taking place later this year has started to look like a real possibility. They are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the moment, but Crawford need to move up from 154 lbs to the super middleweight division for the contest

Trainer Abel Sanchez thinks that the jump in weight will be too much for Crawford.

He expects 'Bud' to cleverly use his hand and feet in the earlier rounds. However, Sanchez thinks Canelo will eventually find his power shot, which will be too much to handle for Crawford and the fight won't be competitive.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford could take place later this year
IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Sanchez said:

It’s a ridiculous fight. I think Crawford is too small. Canelo, in my opinion, is the face of boxing right now. Look at his resume. I think it’s a good fight for a little while. Crawford’s hand speed. Just like when Golovkin fought Kell Brook. The hand speed of Crawford. As the fight goes on, Canelo will start pounding on him. The fight ends somewhere between the ninth and the twelfth round.

Crawford has spent the majority of his career at super welterweight. He moved up to 154 lbs for his last outing against Israil Madrimov, a unanimous decision back in August 2024. Sanchez believes the speed made a difference in that contest.

He thinks the case would be similar for Crawford at 168 lbs, however, he expects that like all of Alvarez's recent fights, it would become a spar for him by the fifth or the sixth round.

