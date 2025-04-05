Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic: Prediction and Odds

⚖️ Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic weigh-in results:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe Joyce - 275.1lbs

🇭🇷 Filip Hrgovic - 250.6lbs



✅ All set for the heavyweight clash in Manchester tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/W4Mo6Bvcu6