Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic: Prediction and Odds
Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic are set to lock horns in a heavyweight clash on April 5. The fight takes place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Joyce is 16-3-0 with 15 career knockout wins under his belt. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Derek Chisora. Croatia's Hrgovic is 17-1-0 with 14 career knockout wins. He defeated Daniel Dubois via stoppage in his last outing.
Both heavyweights are keen to return to winning ways and it's an important outing for both fighters. Here are the odds and fight prediction ahead of the contest (odds via Draftkings).
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic moneyline odds
Moneyline: Joe Joyce +275, Filip Hrgovic -370
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Joe Joyce +475, Filip Hrgovic -125
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic decision odds
Decision: Joe Joyce +800, Filip Hrgovic +260
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over +100, Under -135)
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic prediction
Joe Joyce promised to be the next big thing in boxing when he stopped Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. However, his progress in the heavyweight division has since stalled. Joyce was finished by Zhilei Zhang twice and dropped a decision to Derek Chisora.
Hrgovic, meanwhile, was beaten by Daniel Dubois in his last outing. The contest was stopped by the ringside doctors.
Both Joyce and Hrgovic are heavy hitters, but Joyce's chin has become questionable. He was also knocked down by Chisora. Hrgovic's power might turn out to be too much to handle forJoyce, so the Croatian is the pick to win by knockout.
Winner: Filip Hrgovic
