Exclusive: Batyr Jukembayev Returns For “Birthday Bash” Match-Up This Weekend
Hard-hitting super lightweight Jukembayev says he turned down an offer to fight in the U.S. this spring to be part of the card in Astana this weekend. The fight card will be headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly's defense of his middleweight title.
Jukembayev is set to face Kane Gardner (17-4) of the United Kingdom in a ten-round bout as he looks to again crack the top 10 rankings in the 140 lb division. The fighter hopes to earn a world title shot later this year.
“There is a lot of talent in Kazakhstan, and it’s a pleasure to be sharing the stage with them back home and showcase the beauty and talent of our country to the rest of the world,” he said in an exclusive interview with KO on SI.
It should be a showcase fight for Jukembayev, who is fighting for only the second time in his career in his home country.
The Kazakh fighter's current record includes 23 wins, 17 of which have been by stoppage. His only loss was against Subriel Mattias in May 2021. That fight was lost in the eighth round when his corner threw in the towel (a knockout loss under California Boxing Commission rules). Both fighters had moments in an all-action fight that was waged almost exclusively in the center of the ring.
For this fight, Jukembayev trained both in Las Vegas and Kazakhstan. Outside the ring, he observed the Holy month of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, while preparing for this fight, which he says added extra motivation. Inside the ring, he was trained by some of the best in the business, including Coach Bomac and Terrance Crawford’s B and B Coaching team.
“For the final two weeks of camp, I came back to Kazakhstan to get used to the time zone difference.”
He also shared with KO on SI another key motivating factor going into this fight.
“Saturday, April 5th is also my birthday, so after my win, I will be celebrating and be able to enjoy all the sacrifices I’ve made during this camp, the fight, and Ramadan.”
