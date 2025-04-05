Mike Tyson Makes His Opinion of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Extremely Clear
Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been under a microscope ever since his controversial fight against Lamont Roach on March 1.
While there wasn't a ton of attention paid to this fight before it took place, the majority draw outcome combined with the questionable decisions that Davis made in the ninth round (which he perplexingly wasn't punished or penalized for) has him subject to a lot of scrutiny right now.
Not only are some questioning whether he's overrated as a boxer after not winning a fight in which he entered as a -1600 betting favorite, but there has been a lot of talk about whether Davis is in the right headspace to be a world-class boxer at this point in his career.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson did an April 2 interview with Sports Illustrated. And at one point, he was asked his opinion of Tank Davis at this point in his career.
"We've also got to look at Tank. Tank is very exciting," Tyson said when asked which current boxers are catching his attention. Along with Davis, Tyson mentioned Terence Crawford and David Benavidez as exciting boxers to watch right now.
When asked whether Tank should have been docked a point because of his knee in the ninth round against Roach, he said, "Yeah, the point should have been taken away. Regardless about what's in his eye, he did the knee, took the knee, should have got the point taken away, whatever the rule called for."
Tyson is clearly still a fan of Tank Davis, and will surely be tuned in for his rematch against Roach.
