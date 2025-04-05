Jake Paul’s Camp Eyeing Gervonta Davis Fight After Canelo Alvarez Fight Fail
Jake Paul was recently in talks to take on Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle. The fight, however, fell off. The YouTuber turned pro-boxer fought Mike Tyson in November 2024 and earned a decision win.
Paul's camp has now revealed they see Gervonta Davis as a potential opponent. Davis had a controversial outing against Lamont Roach in March as the fight ended in a majority draw.
Jake Paul's business partner and co-owner of the Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian thinks Davis is the only other box office star in US boxing. Speaking about the failed Canelo Alvarez fight, he told The Sun:
The reality is we spent a lot of time with Al Hayman and PBC trying to make the Canelo fight happen and we want to be supportive of what they're doing across the board. Gervonta Davis, other than Jake Paul, is the only American pay-per-view box office star.
He added:
Gervonta has called Jake a clown multiple times and said he could beat him with one hand tied behind his back. So, it's not like the guys are massive fans of each other, but they also have respect and understand that the two of them are the standalone kind of massive fighters from the US.
Nakisa Bidarian added that his camp is trying to put together Jake Paul's next fight for the summer before looking to arrange the following fight for October or November.
