Muhammad Ali Was Left Stunned By Floyd Mayweather’s Earnings Per Fight
Floyd Mayweather is one of the biggest draws in boxing history and by consensus one of the greatest fighters of all time. 'Money' Mayweather retired with professional record of 50-0-0, having 27 knockouts and a 54% finish rate.
Mayweather's net worth is roughly $500 million (estimated), and he made the lion's share of those earnings as an active boxer. In his final professional fight, back in 2017 against Conor McGregor, Mayweather reportedly made nearly $300 million, and he has several additional fights where he earned upwards of $100 million.
Mayweather is widely recognized as one of the highest earners in the history of sport, and now Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, has revealed that his grandfather was left stunned after learning how much Mayweather pocketed per fight.
Speaking to The Mirror, he said:
You know, years ago when he was still alive, we were telling him how much Floyd was getting paid for his fights because Floyd was making a lot of money.
He added:
He was making over 100 million for his fights. And my grandpa was sitting in the chair. He's like, ‘No, no, no.’ ‘Oh, yeah. Yeah, bro. He's making 100 million.’ And he's like, ‘No, no way.’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, dude, that's where boxing is now.’
For those unversed, Biaggio Ali Walsh is an MMA fighter with a professional record of 2-0. The 26-year-old competes for the PFL and will return to action on June 27. The fighting blood runs in the family as Ali's other grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, is a professional boxer with a record of 10-2-0.
