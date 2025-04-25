Triple H Recalls Training Floyd Mayweather For WrestleMania Showdown Against The Big Show
Floyd Mayweather made an appearance at WrestleMania XXIV, facing off against The Big Show.
Mayweather's contest against The Big Show was a clash of polar opposites. 'Money' Mayweather fought the majority of his career in the smaller weight classes and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The Big Show, meanwhile, 7 feet tall and weighed close to 400 pounds.
Nevertheless, it was a spectacle for both boxing and pro wrestling fans, with Mayweather emerging victorious from the contest.
MORE: WBA Officially Sanctions Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero, Names Jaron 'Boots' Ennis' Mandatory Opponent
WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Office, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, has now revealed that he trained Mayweather for the clash. He recalled working with the 50-0 boxing legend in a recent episode of Andre Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast. HHH said:
I helped him when he wrestled for us and fought Big Show. I trained him for that. He would show up with this massive entourage, everybody hooting and hollering and just crazy. We’d talk for a little bit, and he’d be like, ‘You want to get down to work?’
Triple H added:
‘Yeah.’ He’d whistle or something, ‘Alright, business. Everybody out.’ Everybody would stop talking, and anybody who stayed would stop talking, and everybody else would get out of the room.
Floyd Mayweather perfected the art of boxing during his career. And apparently just as 'laser-focused' when it came to his pro-wrestling training, as Triple H reveals:
He was laser-focused. The first time we trained together, we did two hours, and then I had to go on the road. I came back to Vegas and same thing, everyone is there, he tells everyone to get out, and I go, ‘I want to review what we talked about last time.’ He goes, ‘Can I say it to you?’ He went on for 20 minutes and told me everything. I was like, ‘Damn. Alright.’
Athletes like Floyd Mayweather come along once in a blue moon, so it's no surprise that Triple H was left so impressed with the boxing icon's dedication.
The Latest Boxing News
How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Ryan Garcia Names His Dream Fight And It’s A Rematch
Shakur Stevenson Disses Gervonta Davis With One Word, Has Several For Teofimo Lopez
Eddie Hearn Leaks Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Date