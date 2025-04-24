Ryan Garcia Names His Dream Fight And It’s A Rematch
Ryan Garcia is set to return to action on May 2 as he takes on Rolly Romero in a welterweight clash. The fight headlines the first ever boxing card in Times Square, New York.
Garcia was handed a one-year suspension after his last fight against Devin Haney in April 2024. He won a majority decision in a clash where 'KingRy' earned three knockdowns. However, he tested positive for Ostarine and his fight purse was rescinded. Garcia also had to pay a $10,000 fine and was given a one year suspension with the Haney fight turned into a no-contest.
MORE: Insider Reveals Unfortunate Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Update
Garcia is back from that debacle and is looking to make a mark against Rolly Romero, who is also a knockout artist. A win could set him up for a showdown against Devin Haney in a rematch. However, that's not Garcia's dream fight.
In a recent interview with DAZN, Garcia was asked about his dream fight, revealing it would be against Gervonta Davis and he replied:
I would want a rematch with Tank Davis.
The fight took place in April 2023 and Gervonta Davis earned a seventh round KO with a body shot. However, it was a back-and-forth contest as long as it lasted. Davis also managed a knockdown in Round 2, but Garcia had his moments as well.
The fight also took place at 135 lbs, much lower than Garcia's weight. Many believe 'KingRy' was depleted, which made him weak and susceptible to a knockout. A rematch at a different weight would certainly be interesting and one that fans would tune in to watch.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Partners With Designer Clothing Brand Ahead Of William Scull Fight
Keys To Victory For Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Canelo Alvarez Reveals What Would’ve Happened If Chris Eubank Jr Slapped Him Instead Of Conor Benn