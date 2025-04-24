How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
One of boxing's most polarizing figures steps into the ring for the first time this year, as Teofimo Lopez takes on undefeated contender Arnold Barboza Jr.
The fight is May 2nd at Times Square in New York and will be contested for Lopez's WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles.
Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) is looking to make his third defense of his belts, last beating Steve Claggett by unanimous decision in June 2024. The 27-year-old champion is on a five-fight win streak since suffering his lone loss to George Kambosos Jr. back in Nov. 2021.
Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) will be fighting for the second time in 2025, going into enemy territory and beating England's Jack Catteral by split decision back in February. Prior to that, the 33-year-old beat former unified champion Jose Ramiriez by unanimous decision in November 2024.
This fight could change the landscape of 140 lbs, with Barboza Jr. ranked No. 3 in the Ring Magazine rankings, while Lopez holds the title in the division.
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. fight date
Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. start time
Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. location
Location: Times Square, New York
