Turki Al Shaikh Reveals The Next Fight He Wants For Canelo Alvarez In 2026
Turki Al Shaikh, the most powerful man in boxing, has named who he would like Canelo Alvarez to face in 2026.
Hamzah Sheeraz shook up the 168-pound division with his sensational stoppage of Edgar Berlanga this past weekend in New York. Sheeraz is close to Turki Al Shaikh, and it didn’t take Turki long to call for a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Sheeraz.
“Hamzah now deserves Canelo in 2026,” Al Shaikh said in a tweet. Al Shaikh is the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in Saudi Arabia.
Such a fight would be easy for Turki Al Shaikh to arrange, given his contractual agreements with Canelo; the only question is where to stage such a fight. While Sheeraz has fought in Saudi Arabia and now New York, the fight might land in the United Kingdom.
“What a performance from Hamzah Sheeraz in NY with thousands against him. England and Pakistan should be proud of Hamzah. He will be champion inshallah,” Turki Al Shaikh wrote.
Insha'Allah is a phrase used by Arabic-speaking Muslims and Christians that means “God-willing.” Canelo Alvarez has long expressed interest in a fight in the United Kingdom, and Sheeraz might make a great dance partner. Alvarez is the undisputed 168 lb division champion, which is the division Sheeraz now campaigns in.
With Sheeraz now knocking out an opponent who went the full distance against Canelo Alvarez, a match between the two is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing options for a future Canelo Alvarez opponent, should he prevail against Terrence Crawford in September.
