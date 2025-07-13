First Clip Surfaces Of Gervonta Davis After Release From Jail On Battery Charges
Gervonta Davis found himself in hot water again after he was arrested on July 11 in Miami Beach on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Reports emerged that Davis slapped his former girlfriend in the face and hit her on the back of the head which left her with a cut inside her lip. Her mother also recorded a video where the WBA lightweight champion was seen throwing objects at the victim.
The incident occurred on Father's Day, June 15, when Davis went to pickup his children from his exes home in Coral Gables. The former couple shares two children together.
Davis was released on bail Saturday morning and cameras were there to capture the first images of him since his arrest. He was seen walking out covering his face with a t-shirt, while multiple police officers escorted him to a vehicle, which can be viewed below.
Fans have reacted on social media to his arrest and release, with many taking a firm stance against it.
"face of boxing don't wanna show his face "- @NewSalvage:
"He’s a disgrace to the sport of boxing."- @dribblingheads
However, Davis still had some supporters in his corner.
Davis needs to stay away from that women she wants to destroy him and the worst part nobody is on his side because his a violent boxer.- @SihleMaseko16
Although Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest superstars in boxing, he's certainly no role model outside the ring, often finding himself in trouble with the law. And this most recent incident put his rematch against Lamont Roach in jeopardy.
Their first encounter ended in a majority draw as 'Tank' took a deliberate knee but didn't have a knockdown scored against him. Considering the controversy surrounding the fight, the rematch is massive for both fighters. Roach has claimed that the fight is still on course despite the recent turn of events.
