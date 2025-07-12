Boxing Tonight: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Odds, Prediction & How to Watch
Shakur Stevenson will put his WBC lightweight title on the line against William Zepeda tonight. It's a massive card at the Louis Armstrong Stadiumdouble-header, where Stevenson and Zepeda take up the co-main event spot with Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz headlining.
Stevenson (23-0-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a ninth round stoppage win against Josh Padley. Meanwhile, Zepeda (33-0-0, 27 KOs) is coming off two closely contested decision wins against Tevin Farmer.
Stevenson has promised fans a show and believes a fighter like Zepeda will bring out the best in him. Ahead of the highly anticipated lightweight title fight, here's a look at the odds and prediction for the contest (Odds courtesy of Draftkings).
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Shakur Stevenson -1200, William Zepeda +700.
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Shakur Stevenson +220, William Zepeda +1000
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Decision odds
Decision: Shakur Stevenson -200, William Zepeda +2200
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -320, Under +225)
Stevenson vs Zepeda Prediction
William Zepeda is often considered the boogeyman of the lightweight division. The close Tevin Farmer fights dropped his stock a bit, but Farmer is a seasoned veteran who came in ready for those clashes.
Zepeda is a pressure fighter who likes to impose his will, something he'd look to do from get go against Shakur Stevenson. Zepeda also possesses brutal body shots and comes inside the range to do so.
Stevenson, though, is defensively responsible. He can maintain his range and it's very hard to cut off the ring on him. Stevenson has also hinted that he might exchange with Zepeda in the pocket if the situation calls for it.
While Zepeda is a gruelling opponent with KO power, Stevenson might be able to keep himself out of the way. The fight might turn violent in some instances, but it's hard to see Stevenson get caught up. He'll also look to land his own shots on Zepeda and make a statement with an impressive display of boxing.
Prediction: Shakur Stevenson by decision.
Stevenson vs Zepeda card:
Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz- Super middleweight
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda- WBC lightweight title
Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias- WBC super lightweight title
David Morrell vs Imam Khataev- Light heavyweight
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Date
Date: July 12
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Location
Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, New York
How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Time
Time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (Event start), 10 pm PT / 7 pm PT (Stevenson vs Zepeda)
The event starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda are expected to make their ring walks at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
