Boxing Tonight: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Odds, Prediction & How to Watch

Odds, prediction, and more for Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda.

Shakur Stevenson will put his WBC lightweight title on the line against William Zepeda tonight. It's a massive card at the Louis Armstrong Stadiumdouble-header, where Stevenson and Zepeda take up the co-main event spot with Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz headlining.

Stevenson (23-0-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a ninth round stoppage win against Josh Padley. Meanwhile, Zepeda (33-0-0, 27 KOs) is coming off two closely contested decision wins against Tevin Farmer.

Stevenson has promised fans a show and believes a fighter like Zepeda will bring out the best in him. Ahead of the highly anticipated lightweight title fight, here's a look at the odds and prediction for the contest (Odds courtesy of Draftkings).

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Moneyline odds

Moneyline: Shakur Stevenson -1200, William Zepeda +700.

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Shakur Stevenson +220, William Zepeda +1000

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Decision odds

Decision: Shakur Stevenson -200, William Zepeda +2200

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Total rounds

Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -320, Under +225)

Stevenson vs Zepeda Prediction

William Zepeda is often considered the boogeyman of the lightweight division. The close Tevin Farmer fights dropped his stock a bit, but Farmer is a seasoned veteran who came in ready for those clashes.

Zepeda is a pressure fighter who likes to impose his will, something he'd look to do from get go against Shakur Stevenson. Zepeda also possesses brutal body shots and comes inside the range to do so.

Stevenson, though, is defensively responsible. He can maintain his range and it's very hard to cut off the ring on him. Stevenson has also hinted that he might exchange with Zepeda in the pocket if the situation calls for it.

While Zepeda is a gruelling opponent with KO power, Stevenson might be able to keep himself out of the way. The fight might turn violent in some instances, but it's hard to see Stevenson get caught up. He'll also look to land his own shots on Zepeda and make a statement with an impressive display of boxing.

Prediction: Shakur Stevenson by decision.

Stevenson vs Zepeda card:

Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz- Super middleweight

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda- WBC lightweight title

Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias- WBC super lightweight title

David Morrell vs Imam Khataev- Light heavyweight

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Date

Date: July 12

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Location

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, New York

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda

TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Time

Time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (Event start), 10 pm PT / 7 pm PT (Stevenson vs Zepeda)

The event starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda are expected to make their ring walks at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

