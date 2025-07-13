David Benavidez Gives Split Prediction For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
No fight is drawing more attention right now than the blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. The undisputed super middleweight title fight is set for September 13.
Fans and experts are split in their predictions, with some backing Canelo because of his size advantage as Crawford is moving up two weight classes for the fight, and others backing 'Bud' because of his skills.
David Benavidez has tried to fight Canelo at super middleweight for a long time now but the fight has never materialized for him. The Mexican Monster, who is the current WBC light heavyweight champion and will defend his belt against Anthony Yarde in November, has now shared his take on Canelo vs Crawford.
When asked about potentially fighting the winner of Canelo vs Crawford, he claimed that he has moved past it and doesn't want to live in fantasy land. Instead, he is looking to fight at 175 lbs.
Benavidez also gave his prediction for Canelo vs Crawford, saying:
It's a good fight, more like a 60/40 only because of the weight difference. But you can't take Crawford's skills away, you have to give him credit for skill. He's an amazing fighter, an amazing technician in the ring.- David Benavidez
Benavidez claimed he won't fight Crawford if he beats Canelo as he's in light heavyweight. In terms of fighting his compatriot, Canelo, Benavidez says a potential fight is only possible if Canelo moves up to light heavyweight. Benavidez is adamant that he is never going back to super middleweight.
The Latest Boxing News
First Clip Surfaces Of Gervonta Davis After Release From Jail On Battery Charges
Claressa Shields Convinced Terence Crawford Will Dominate Canelo Alvarez
Laila Ali Reveals The Price She'd Consider To Fight Claressa Shields
Lamont Roach Confirms Rematch Status After Gervonta Davis Arrest