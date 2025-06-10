Boxing

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Wages Bitter War Of Words With Devin Haney's Dad

Gervonta Davis is having a brutal back and forth with Devin Haney's father Bill.

Grant Young

Gervonta "Tank" Davis speaks during a 2024 press conference.
Gervonta "Tank" Davis speaks during a 2024 press conference. / GERVONTA DAVIS having fun and full of energy during the press conference on May 5, 2024.

In the aftermath of Gervonta "Tank" Davis fighting to a majority draw against Lamont Roach on March 1 (a fight that many believed Roach deserved to win outright), Davis made several scathing social media posts right after the fight ended before fleeing social media entirely.

Some speculated that Davis was dodging all the criticism and hate sent his way after this subpar performance against Roach; others claimed it was because he was engaging in Ramadan, and others simply said Tank was focused on other things. Regardless, one of boxing's biggest stars was staying silent.

But that has now changed, as Davis is now back to being more active on social media ever since his rematch against Roach was announced for August 16 — and he has never been afraid to speak his mind.

This became the case once again on June 10, when he started beefing with the bombastic Bill Haney, the father and promoter of boxing standout Devin Haney. This started with Davis making a June 9 X post that wrote, "I done helped a lot of weird a** ******," after Ring magazine posted a video of boxer Richardson Hitchins asking Davis to bless his boxing gloves.

This prompted a response from Bill Haney, who wrote, "That’s crazy because I heard real ones helped you, and you did weird s***".

"Coming from a weird a** coke head.," Davis responded to Haney.

And Haney didn't back down with his own response, adding, "You little crack baby if you don’t knock it off. You talking about your daddy not me."

There's clearly no love lost between Tank and Bill Haney. While fans were hoping that Davis and Bill's son Devin would eventually fight in the ring back when both were lightweights, the two are now in different weight classes, and a fight doesn't seem all that likely any longer.

The Latest Boxing News

Former Gervonta Davis Foe Makes Strong Lamont Roach Rematch Prediction

Lamont Roach Teases Fight With Champion Before Gervonta Davis Rematch

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Broadcast Details Confirmed By Dana White

Keyshawn Davis Brother Denies Post-Fight Assault Of Nahir Albright

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Boxing, Women’s Basketball, and the New York Mets for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years, and he thinks it’s time that Canelo Álvarez fights David Benavidez.