Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Wages Bitter War Of Words With Devin Haney's Dad
In the aftermath of Gervonta "Tank" Davis fighting to a majority draw against Lamont Roach on March 1 (a fight that many believed Roach deserved to win outright), Davis made several scathing social media posts right after the fight ended before fleeing social media entirely.
Some speculated that Davis was dodging all the criticism and hate sent his way after this subpar performance against Roach; others claimed it was because he was engaging in Ramadan, and others simply said Tank was focused on other things. Regardless, one of boxing's biggest stars was staying silent.
But that has now changed, as Davis is now back to being more active on social media ever since his rematch against Roach was announced for August 16 — and he has never been afraid to speak his mind.
This became the case once again on June 10, when he started beefing with the bombastic Bill Haney, the father and promoter of boxing standout Devin Haney. This started with Davis making a June 9 X post that wrote, "I done helped a lot of weird a** ******," after Ring magazine posted a video of boxer Richardson Hitchins asking Davis to bless his boxing gloves.
This prompted a response from Bill Haney, who wrote, "That’s crazy because I heard real ones helped you, and you did weird s***".
"Coming from a weird a** coke head.," Davis responded to Haney.
And Haney didn't back down with his own response, adding, "You little crack baby if you don’t knock it off. You talking about your daddy not me."
There's clearly no love lost between Tank and Bill Haney. While fans were hoping that Davis and Bill's son Devin would eventually fight in the ring back when both were lightweights, the two are now in different weight classes, and a fight doesn't seem all that likely any longer.
