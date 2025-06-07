Lamont Roach Teases Fight With Champion Before Gervonta Davis Rematch
Lamont Roach will be rematching against Gervonta "Tank" Davis on August 16, in what has become one of the most anticipated fights of the 2025 boxing calendar.
In the lead-up to Roach and Davis' first fight on March 1, few people within the boxing community gave Roach much of a chance against Tank. However, Roach not only proved that he can go toe to toe with the lightweight division's biggest name, but there's a very clear case to be made that he deserved a victory over Davis, instead of receiving a split draw outcome.
However, because that draw verdict left a lot to be desired, the entire boxing world was clamoring to see these two face off once again. And the world's wish has been granted.
Another boxer who has been in headlines over the past few weeks is current WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight Teofimo Lopez. However, Lopez has been making headlines for the wrong reasons.
After several social media tirades, Lopez's reported fight against Devin Haney for later this year was called off, as Lopez's co-manager said that, "We planned on fighting, but with what was going on [Lopez} wanted to make sure he was 100% right mentally and physically and August was just too quick of a turnaround."
Despite his precarious mental state, there's no doubt that Lopez is a great boxer. And on June 7, Lamont Roach seemed to tease a future showdown against him with an X post.
"F*** it I’m letting the cat out the bag… Teo waiting for the rematch so me and him can fight for his belt at 140 🫠," Roach wrote in a post that has over 100,000 views in a few hours.
While Roach is perhaps trying to irk Davis and his fan base with this post, a future matchup between him and Lopez would make a lot of sense and attract a lot of eyeballs — especially if he could beat Tank beforehand.
