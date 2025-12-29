Anthony Joshua’s Last Instagram Story Takes On Tragic New Meaning After Car Crash

On December 19, Joshua knocked Jake Paul out in the sixth round of their main event fight on Netflix. This was a massive outcome for Joshua, as there was a ton of pressure on AJ to defeat Paul, given the significant size, skill, and experience that the Olympic gold medalist and the two-time former heavyweight champion has over Paul.

Anthony Joshua went to Nigeria in the wake of his high-profile win. And news broke on the morning of December 29 that Joshua was involved in a car crash in Lagos that left two people dead. According to an X post from Ring Magazine, Joshua suffered minor injuries but is "fine".

It's being reported that Joshua was in the back of a Lexus jeep that collided with a stationary truck along a busy highway. Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that the Lexus was "suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit," according to a December 29 article from Ring Magazine.

The Independent has posted a video on YouTube of Joshua exiting the vehicle, clearly in a lot of pain but seemingly all right.

Fatalities in car crash appear to be close to Anthony Joshua

While there are still details to unpack regarding this developing story, a heartbreaking report has recently been made.

It is being reported that the two men who died in the car crash were named Latz and Sina. Sina was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach and was recently seen prepping Joshua for his fight against Jake Paul earlier this month, while Latz was AJ's personal trainer.

Anthony Joshua eyes rematch with Daniel Dubois

Many members of the boxing community have spoken out about this tragic detail, including Chris Eubank Jr., who wrote in an X post, "Thank god our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. And pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina & their families. I knew both… they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys."

What's more, Joshua's most recent Instagram story before the car crash was him playing table tennis with Latz, and the post was captioned "@healthy_mindset dishing out table tennis smoke 😮‍💨".

Anthony Joshua’s last Instagram story before the car crash



It's now being reported that the guy he's playing with (Latz, his personal trainer) was one of the two who died. So tragic

It's tragic to see that Joshua and Latz were celebrating and enjoying each other's company shortly before this car crash took place. This is a massive blow to the boxing community and goes to show that life can be fleeting, regardless of the triumphs that the world's greatest have sustained.

Thoughts are with Joshua, the families of the victims, and all those impacted by this car crash.

