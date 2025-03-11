Tyson Fury Coming Out Of Retirement For A New Sport In A New Role
About a month after his second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 (marking the only two defeats of his professional boxing career), legendary heavyweight boxer Tyson Furyannounced his retirement on January 13 with an Instagram post that included him saying, "I'm going to make this short and sweet, I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing. It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side."
This is far from the first time that Fury has announced his boxing retirement, so many believe he's either feigning retirement as a negotiation tactic for future fights or is simply not being truthful.
However, news broke on March 11 that Fury will indeed be ending his retirement from sports — albeit for soccer, as he's joining Wayne Rooney as co-manager of the England team at this year's Soccer Aid event, which is taking place at Manchester United's Old Trafford on Sunday, June 15.
In a March 11 article from DAZN, Fury is quoted saying, "The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.
"Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year, and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney," he added.
Boxing fans are surely hoping that this is the first step of Fury making his way back to the boxing ring.
