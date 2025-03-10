Floyd Mayweather Announces "Baby" Trip To Asia This Month
Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. has developed a massive global following during his incredible, undefeated professional boxing career.
While the vast majority of Floyd's professional fights took place in the United States, the fact that he faced off against the best boxers from various regions of the world — such as The Philippines' Manny Macquiao, Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Ireland's Conor McGregor, Britain's Ricky Hatton, and South Africa's Phillip Ndou, to name a few — makes it so Mayweather's reach extends way beyond the states.
Mayweather is also arguably the best businessman that boxing has ever seen, and always seems to know exactly how to make the most (financially) out of every situation he finds himself in.
Mayweather recently found another way to make more money while endearing himself to one region of his fanbase, which he announced with a March 9 Instagram post.
"This is worldwide Mayweather. Now what I'm about to do, I'm about to go to Asia," Mayweather said in the post. "We gonna call this the 'Baby Asia Tour'. It's only three places. It's Taiwan, Shanghai, and Korea, okay?"
He later added, "I'm coming later this month. We're gonna show up, we gonna show out. So anybody that's around the world, if you have a couple dollars, come hang out with us. TMT Asia, The Money Team, this month we on our way."
It will be interesting to see how this "Baby Asia Tour" progresses, and what Mayweather gets up to while visiting these three locations.
What's for sure is that he'll find a way to make it entertaining.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Roasts Gervonta Davis After Response To Knockdown Diss
Logan Paul Claims Credit For Floyd Mayweather Fighting Rule
See Inside Floyd Mayweather's 'Record' $100,000 Per Month Month NYC Rental Apartment
Floyd Mayweather Flexes $400 Million New York City Real Estate Purchase