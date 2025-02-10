Frank Warren Teases 'Serious Announcements' Coming From Tyson Fury After Retirement
On December 21, 2024, Oleksandr Usyk retained his heavyweight championship after defeating Tyson Fury by unanimous decision. All three judges' scorecards said the same: 116-112.
This was the rematch of the initial Usyk vs Fury heavyweight bout that took place in May 2024, which Usyk also won (although by split decision, as two judges scored that fight 115-112 and 114-113 for Ursk with a third judge scoring it 114-113 for Fury).
After his second defeat to Usyk in 2024 (which marked the only two defeats of his professional boxing career), Fury announced his retirement on January 13 with an X post.
"I'm going to make this short and sweet, I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing," Fury said in the video. "It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side."
This is not the first time Fury has announced his retirement, as it has been a relatively common tactic for him over the years; all of which have led to him returning to the ring.
It remains to be seen whether Fury will ever box again. However, his longtime promoter Frank Warren spoke about his future on February 10.
"Didn't even discuss it with him," Warren said of Fury returning to the ring, per the Seconds Out YouTube channel. He later added, "He's enjoying himself. He's had a hard, hard year last year. Tough fights, three training camps... tough times. Missed his family, missed his kids."
“I wouldn’t encourage him to fight again. But if he does fight again, who knows, he may do it again. If he does that’s up to him," Warren continued of Fury.
“What I know he’s going to be doing is making some serious announcements about things he is doing outside of the ring that are exciting. I’m not going to say what they are, but they are bloody exciting. Everybody’s going to love it,” Warren added.
The boxing world will have to wait and see what Fury has up his sleeve with these "serious announcements".
