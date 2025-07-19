Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Phumelela Cafu Odds, Prediction & How to Watch
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez is set to take on Phumelela Cafu on July 19 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. WBC super flyweight champion Rodriguez is 21-0-0 with 14 knockouts and is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world.
Cafu, meanwhile, holds the WBO title and the 26-year-old South African is 11-0-3 with eight knockout wins. Both fighters are coming out guns blazing for the contest.
While 'Bam' Rodriguez is confident in his abilty, Cafu is gunning for the knockout and said in a recent press conference:
I take nothing away from Bam, he's a very good fighter. Everyone is going to see how great I am Saturday night. I believe I have the power to knock out everybody. He's been down before.
Some heated leather exchanges can be expected for the exciting super flyweight clash. Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the contest (Odds via Draftkings).
Rodriguez vs Cafu moneyline odds
Moneyline: Rodriguez -3000, Cafu +1100
Rodriguez vs Cafu knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Rodriguez -475, Cafu +1800
Rodriguez vs Cafu decision odds
Decision: Rodriguez +350, Cafu +3000
Rodriguez vs Cafu total rounds
Total rounds: 7.5 (Over -115, Under -115)
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Phumelela Cafu prediction
Cafu has power in his fists and has made his intention clear heading into the fight (he wants to finish 'Bam'). The South African beat Kosei Tanaka via split decision in his last fight.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, is coming off a third round finish against Pedro Guevara. Despite being 25, he is one of the most skillful fighters in boxing, possessing exceptional footwork and fast hands.
While his last fight ended inside three, Rodriguez has recently approached his fights differently, systematically breaking opponents down before piling on pressure in the final third.
Cafu might have an impressive start, but 'Bam' should eventually take over and begin frustrating Cafu. That could leave openings for Rodriguez to exploit, which he should take advantage of and walk away with a late stoppage win.
Winner: Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez via knockout
Rodriguez vs Cafu date
Date: July 19, 2025
Rodriguez vs Cafu location
Location: The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas
Rodriguez vs Cafu time
Time: 7 pm EST (Main event ringwalks estimated at 11 pm EST)
How to watch Rodriguez vs Cafu
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV (Worldwide)
Rodriguez vs Cafu card
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Phumelela Cafu; WBC and WBO super flyweight titles
Diego Pacheco vs Trevor McCumby; Super middleweight
Austin Williams vs Etinosa Oliha; Middleweight
Arturo Cardenas vs Dominique Crowder; Bantamweight
Omari Jones vs Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco; Super welterweight
