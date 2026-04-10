Tyson Fury Set to Break Rare Heavyweight Boxing Record This Weekend

During the final press conference ahead of his match with Arslanbek Makhumdov, Tyson Fury laid claim to an unusual record in boxing of having the most consecutive “stadium” fights.

The former two-time heavyweight champion will face Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2 with 19 KOs) this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and many have their money on Fury.

With a capacity of 62,850, the north London venue is the third-largest football stadium in England and has also hosted a variety of NFL games and boxing events.

“This is my 6th stadium fight back-to-back. Who has done that before? ChatGPT said nobody!” Fury held the final press conference before the fight.

Tyson Fury can set an unusual boxing record before he retires | IMAGO / PA Images

“The first man in history ever to do six stadium fights back-to-back. No one's ever done that before. People fight in arenas and MGMs and wherever else," Fury said in reference to prominent boxing venues in Las Vegas, and said the accomplishment made him the face of the division.

This claim raises the central question: Is Tyson Fury correct in claiming he holds the record for the most consecutive stadium fights?

Tyson Fury has fought three times at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is no ordinary venue; indoors, it can seat up to 30,000. I give Fury the benefit of the doubt here if this is a “stadium.” Prior to that, he fought Derek Chisora in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and before that, Dylan Whtye at Wembley Stadium, the home of English football and London’s largest venue. The fight this weekend will make it six.

Jack Dempsey and Rocky Marciano set the record

The 22-foot-high Rocky Marciano statue | Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jack Dempsey (61-6-8 with 50 knockouts) had a six “stadium fight” streak at the end of his career, which included Soldier Field, the Polo Grounds, and Yankee Stadium. It also included some temporary “pop-up” stadiums, so for the sake of argument, I think we can give Tyson Fury the nod over Jack Dempsey in that one, as Fury is selling out fixed venues. At the very least, Tyson will tie that record.

However, Tyson Fury's accomplishment this weekend will top that of the undefeated Rocky Marciano (49-0 with 43 knockouts), who ended his career with five stadium fights.

Rocky Marciano certainly qualifies, having fought his final fight on September 21, 1955, at Yankee Stadium against Archie Moore (186-23-10 draws, with at least 132 KOs, with some records suggesting as many as 145 KOs).

Prior to taking on the hard-hitting Moore, Marciano fought at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco and twice prior at Yankee Stadium, both times against Ezzard Charles (95-25-1 with 52 KOs). Marciano started his record-setting streak at the Polo Grounds against Roland La Starzza (57-29 with 27 KOs) on September 24, 1953.

Rocky Marciano | IMAGO / Globe Entertainment

If you consider the defunct Chicago Stadium a stadium, then you can give Marciano an expanded record of eight stadium fights. However, a precise attendance figure is hard to pin down for that one, and the indoor venue might be compared to a typical boxing venue like Madison Square Garden.

So Tyson Fury, for the sake of argument, should be considered the record holder after he fights this weekend. Though Marciano, unlike Dempsey or Fury, went undefeated in his stadium fights.

Now, Tyson Fury can set his own seven stadium fight record if he proceeds with plans to face Anthony Joshua in a massive stadium fight at Croke Park, an 80,000-capacity venue in Dublin. That fight is rumored to be planned for next September in another Netflix boxing event.