Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) and Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) are set to lock horns for a scheduled 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. The heavyweights are accompanied by new Zuffa Boxing star Conor Benn, who takes on Regis Prograis in the co-main event.

Fury will be looking for his first professional win since defeating former UFC champion Francis Ngannou via split decision in 2023. Since the victory, Fury has suffered the only two defeats of his career to Oleksandr Usyk.

Back-to-back defeats led to Fury announcing his retirement at the beginning of 2025, just a short period after his rematch loss. However, within a year of his announcement, he confirmed that he would be returning to the ring.

Fury is set to be welcomed back to the ring by Russian heavyweight Makhmudov. The 36-year-old will be a familiar face to British boxing fans, having last competed on UK soil.

Fighting in Sheffield, Makhmudov was able to best Dave Allen in a headline bout in October 2025. The Russian had a convincing win over the fan favorite, making it two wins in a row.

Makhmudov's last defeat came in August 2024, when Italian fighter Guido Vianello stopped him via an eighth-round TKO. The only other loss on the fighter's record came at the hands of top heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel.

Now, Makhmudov will aim to spoil the return show for 'The Gypsy King' and further improve his standing in the heavyweight division.

Conor Benn will also feature on the card in the co-main event against Regis Prograis. Benn will be making his third consecutive appearance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his brace of bouts with Chris Eubank.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Prograis goes into the bout off the back of a unanimous decision win over Joseph 'JoJo' Diaz. As the fight will be contested at a catchweight of 150 pounds, Prograis will be competing at the highest weight of his career.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov date

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov time

Time: Main event ringwalks expected at 10:30 pm GMT / 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

How to watch Fury vs Makhmudov

Stream: Netflix

Fury vs Makhmudov location

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Fury vs Makhmudov fight card

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov - Heavyweight

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis - Catchweight (150 lbs)

Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe - Heavyweight

Justis Huni vs Frazer Clarke - Heavyweight

Troy Williamson vs Simon Zachenhiber - Super Middleweight

Breyon Gorham vs Eduard Georgiev - Super Lightweight

Mikie Tallon vs Cristopher Rios - Flyweight

Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare - Middleweight

Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill - Welterweight