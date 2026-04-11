Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) and Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) are set to lock horns for a scheduled 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. The heavyweights are accompanied by new Zuffa Boxing star Conor Benn, who takes on Regis Prograis in the co-main event.
Fury will be looking for his first professional win since defeating former UFC champion Francis Ngannou via split decision in 2023. Since the victory, Fury has suffered the only two defeats of his career to Oleksandr Usyk.
Back-to-back defeats led to Fury announcing his retirement at the beginning of 2025, just a short period after his rematch loss. However, within a year of his announcement, he confirmed that he would be returning to the ring.
Fury is set to be welcomed back to the ring by Russian heavyweight Makhmudov. The 36-year-old will be a familiar face to British boxing fans, having last competed on UK soil.
Fighting in Sheffield, Makhmudov was able to best Dave Allen in a headline bout in October 2025. The Russian had a convincing win over the fan favorite, making it two wins in a row.
Makhmudov's last defeat came in August 2024, when Italian fighter Guido Vianello stopped him via an eighth-round TKO. The only other loss on the fighter's record came at the hands of top heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel.
Now, Makhmudov will aim to spoil the return show for 'The Gypsy King' and further improve his standing in the heavyweight division.
Conor Benn will also feature on the card in the co-main event against Regis Prograis. Benn will be making his third consecutive appearance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his brace of bouts with Chris Eubank.
Prograis goes into the bout off the back of a unanimous decision win over Joseph 'JoJo' Diaz. As the fight will be contested at a catchweight of 150 pounds, Prograis will be competing at the highest weight of his career.
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov date
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov time
Time: Main event ringwalks expected at 10:30 pm GMT / 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
How to watch Fury vs Makhmudov
Stream: Netflix
Fury vs Makhmudov location
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom
Fury vs Makhmudov fight card
- Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov - Heavyweight
- Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis - Catchweight (150 lbs)
- Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe - Heavyweight
- Justis Huni vs Frazer Clarke - Heavyweight
- Troy Williamson vs Simon Zachenhiber - Super Middleweight
- Breyon Gorham vs Eduard Georgiev - Super Lightweight
- Mikie Tallon vs Cristopher Rios - Flyweight
- Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare - Middleweight
- Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill - Welterweight
- Sultan Almohammed vs Hector Lozano - Super Featherweight
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Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal