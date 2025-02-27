Jake Paul Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Calling Him A "Bum" And Predicting Fight Outcome
Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul are once again making headlines in the boxing world thanks to some verbal sparring.
The 48-year-old self-monikered "G.O.A.T" didn't pull any punches when discussing the Paul brothers [Logan and Jake] in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.
Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition contest back in 2021, with Jake Paul causing relative outrage by stealing "Money's" hat in the tempered build-up.
"When you're watching boxing for free, you can have millions and millions and millions – hundreds of millions of views – but when you're watching Floyd Mayweather, you have to pay," insisted the former unbeaten world champion. "I did pay-per-view numbers, check the record."
MORE:
Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight With Emphatic Winner
"Me and Logan had an exhibition and that's why he moved to WWE because he wanted to hold me the whole night," he joked. "I think WWE is good for Logan."
Fallon took his chance to ask if Mayweather would put his undefeated record on the line to fight Paul, who is insisting on a pro bout.
"Easy, too easy," he replied. "At 48, too easy."
It didn't take Jake Paul long to watch the interview and reply online, with some choice words for Mayweather.
"You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it," Jake replied on X, referencing Floyd's fight's against KSI's brother. "Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe."
Jake Paul isn't short of fighters calling him out for a professional contest, including KSI, Carl Froch and others.
Will Floyd Mayweather be the next one to lure him into the ring?
The Latest Boxing News
Anthony Joshua Backs Martin Bakole To Bounce Back From Joseph Parker Loss; Provides Update On His Future
Dmitry Bivol Proved His Greatness In Win Over Artur Beterbiev
Oleksandr Usyk Reveals Next Opponent With Four Words
Dmitry Bivol Discusses What's Next After Beating Artur Beterbiev To Become Undisputed Light Heavyweight Champion