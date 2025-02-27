Boxing

Jake Paul Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Calling Him A "Bum" And Predicting Fight Outcome

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather are sparring on social media once again.

Lewis Watson

Will Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather meet in the ring?
Will Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather meet in the ring? / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul are once again making headlines in the boxing world thanks to some verbal sparring.

The 48-year-old self-monikered "G.O.A.T" didn't pull any punches when discussing the Paul brothers [Logan and Jake] in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition contest back in 2021, with Jake Paul causing relative outrage by stealing "Money's" hat in the tempered build-up.

"When you're watching boxing for free, you can have millions and millions and millions – hundreds of millions of views – but when you're watching Floyd Mayweather, you have to pay," insisted the former unbeaten world champion. "I did pay-per-view numbers, check the record."

Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight With Emphatic Winner

"Me and Logan had an exhibition and that's why he moved to WWE because he wanted to hold me the whole night," he joked. "I think WWE is good for Logan."

Fallon took his chance to ask if Mayweather would put his undefeated record on the line to fight Paul, who is insisting on a pro bout.

"Easy, too easy," he replied. "At 48, too easy."

It didn't take Jake Paul long to watch the interview and reply online, with some choice words for Mayweather.

"You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it," Jake replied on X, referencing Floyd's fight's against KSI's brother. "Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe."

Jake Paul isn't short of fighters calling him out for a professional contest, including KSI, Carl Froch and others.

Will Floyd Mayweather be the next one to lure him into the ring?

Published
Lewis is a seasoned sports writer from London and has covered boxing across the globe for publications including Boxing News, The Guardian and SB Nation. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America, giving him voting rights at the annual International Boxing Hall of Fame inductions. Roman Gonzalez, Ricky Hatton and Roberto Duran make up a frightening trio of his favourite fighters.