Floyd Mayweather Gifted Enormous Diamond TMT Chain At Versace Mansion Birthday Party
Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. has had quite the birthday week.
Mayweather turned 48 years old on February 24. In the week leading up to his actual birthday, the undefeated boxer reportedly spent, "upwards of $5 million" on various celebrations in Miami along with what was said to be around 400 of his close friends and family members.
We know Mayweather celebrated his actual birthday with a February 23 birthday extravaganza at Miami's 'Booby Trap On The River' club, where he surely spent boatloads of money.
However, regardless of how rich (and willing to spend on themselves) someone is, they should still be receiving birthday gifts. And this was the case with Mayweather, as was conveyed in a February 25 article from TMZ .
Mayweather reportedly rented out the legendary Versace Mansion on Monday night/Tuesday morning for what was the finale to his weeklong birthday celebration. The party included a performance from rapper Rick Ross and culminated with Mayweather receiving an iced-out chain from Benny the Jeweler, who is notorious for producing jewelry for celebrities.
The new chain was apparently a gift from members of Mayweathers 'TMT' (The Money Team) brand but was designed by Benny the Jeweler.
In an X video showing Benny the Jeweler placing the chain on Mayweather, he says, "That's the clearest m************ diamonds in the world!"
As if Mayweather needed another pricey piece of jewelry to add to his already extensive collection.
