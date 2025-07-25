UFC Champion Eyes Canelo vs Crawford Winner; Wants To Repeat Mayweather vs McGregor
Back in 2017, Conor McGregor made the crossover from MMA to Boxing, taking on Floyd Mayweather. The fight secured the biggest payday of the Irishman's career and since then, UFC superstars have shown interest in stepping foot inside the squared circle.
Right now, Canelo Alvarez is the face of boxing. Everyone wants to fight the Mexican as it secures a substantially bigger payday than any other opponent. Canelo, however, has a fight lined up next against Terence Crawford on September 13, with the bout being billed as the fight of the century.
One UFC champion who is looking to emulate what Conor McGregor has done has now called out the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.
UFC champion eyes Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford winner
The man in question is UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. The Georgian Spanish fighter has been on a tear and possesses a 17-0 record with 15 finishes (7 KOs, 8 submissions). He has thunderous power in his hands and arguably the most crisp boxing in the UFC.
Speaking to the Nelk Boys, Topuria said, "I would love to go against the winner of Canelo and Crawford, Canelo, because he was my idol. There's always respect for everyone, but I have to try, why not? I feel like I can do it."
Topuria will need to get sanctioned by the UFC to step foot in the ring. He believes it's possible, adding:
They did it with Conor, why not with me?
Canelo Alvarez has shown respect to Ilia Topuria
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford did a three city press tour with the last of them being in Las Vegas. He was asked about Ilia Topuria during that event and the Mexican respectfully replied, "First of all, I have never seen him fight a full fight, but I really love him and respect him a lot, and I admire and thank him. I have a lot of gratitude for fighters that take a little bit of my fighting and respect it, it’s awesome to see other fighters like me."
Speaking about potentially fighting Topuria, he added:
Let’s see, in terms of fighting him, first things first, let’s worry about this now.
So how would Canelo Alvarez and Ilia Topuria match up?
Canelo Alvarez
Ilia Topuria
Height
5' 7.5"
5' 8"
Weight
168 lbs
155 lbs
Reach
70.5"
69"
Record
63-2-2 (Boxing)
17-0-0 (MMA)
KOs
39
7
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Company Sued Six Figure Sum For Unpaid Jet Fuel
Mike Tyson Reveals His Boxing Mt. Rushmore; Names Scariest Fighter Ever
Johnny Fisher Plans To Bounce Back, Joins Padel Craze With Pro-Am Event [Exclusive]
Oscar De LaHoya Picks Clear Winner In Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Fight