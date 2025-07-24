Oscar De LaHoya Picks Clear Winner In Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Fight
Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson is a fight on every boxing fan's bucket list. Davis is the WBA lightweight champion while Stevenson currently holds the WBC title in the 135 lbs division. They are the two best consensus lightweight fighters on the planet.
Davis and Stevenson are yet to come to a head despite the latter actively showing interest in the clash. Stylistically, it's a fantastic spectacle as Davis (30-0-1, 28 KO wins) possesses vicious knockout power.
Stevenson, meanwhile, is a defensive master and is 24-0-0 with 11 KO wins under his belt. In his most recent outing against William Zepeda, Stevenson showed a different side of himself, as the 28-year-old stayed in the pocket and exchanged with Zepeda, but was barely caught with anything significant.
Oscar De La Hoya predicts Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson
A fight between them is a dream and Oscar De La Hoya has now given his take on how he believes the clash could play out. Speaking to AK & Barak, 'The Golden Boy' said:
They are different styles, obviously. Shakur fights on his backfoot more, fights tall, throws one, two punches. I think 'Tank' Davis takes more risk. He goes forward a little more. He has more power. I'm gonna pick 'Tank' by brutal knockout.
What's next for Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson?
So what's next for both fighters? Gervonta Davis was recently arrested on domestic violence charges, putting his planned August 16 rematch against Lamont Roach in doubt. There's no recent updates regarding the status of that fight.
As for Stevenson, he is coming off a sensational win against Zepeda. He wants the Davis fight, but is open to other options as well. Floyd Schofield is keen to get his shot at Stevenson, while Lamont Roach could also be a possible option.
