UFC Star Sean O'Malley Gets Blunt About Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis
Earlier this month, recently retired UFC icon and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier got honest about one MMA-boxing crossover fight he'd like to see.
"The MMA guys have gone over to boxing, I'd love to see some boxing guys come over to MMA. Put Gervonta Davis in there with 'Suga' Sean [O'Malley]," Poirier said, per an Instagram post from ESPN ringside. "Throw a couple of leg kicks, see how that goes."
There's no doubt that Sean O'Malley, who is one of the top stars in the UFC despite having lost his bantamweight belt last year, fighting against Gervonta "Tank" Davis would be an absolute spectacle. And it would presumably be perfect, given that both fighters compete in the 135-poound weight division.
Not to mention that O'Malley has stated that he wants to head over to boxing at some point, just as Conor McGregor did against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.
However, Tank has another opponent in mind: Jake Paul, whom he's slated to face on November 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sean O'Malley Speaks About Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul
O'Malley was on an August 26 episode of John Shahidi's podcast and was asked his thoughts on Gervonta fighting Paul at one point.
"That was out of f****** left field... I didn't think it was real," O'Malley said of the fight announcement. He later added, "I enjoy these stupid f****** spectacles. I enjoy them. I'm excited for it, the build-up is gonna be incredible. The controversy, the press conference, the weigh-ins. Imagine those two standing next to each other."
O'Malley continued, "I'm a huge fan [of Davis]. Every time he has fought, I've watched. He puts on a show, he's got some crazy power for a little dude. And it's entertaining... If this fight happens, and it goes through, I think [Davis] is gonna try to put on for the little dudes and make a statement."
O'Malley later added that the only thing that could stop this fight happening is the commission getting involved because of the difference in weight. Then again, he admits that the fight being made an exhibition is a way to address that.
It's worth noting that O'Malley and Paul are both part of a company called ‘W’, which produces a range of men’s personal care products that are exclusively at Walmart.
Clearly O'Malley is one of those who is excited to see Paul and Davis go toe-to-toe in November, which might put him in the minority.
