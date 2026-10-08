Undefeated Frenchman Seydi Coupe Will Challenge Viddal Riley for EBU Title

Undefeated Frenchman Seydi Coupe is set to challenge Viddal Riley for the EBU European cruiserweight championship on November 14 at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

"It's taken 14 wins and three professional titles to make it here, and I look forward to owning the moment," Riley said in a press statement announcing the fight.

Coupe, 28, is also unbeaten at 14-0 with nine knockouts and has emerged as Riley's mandatory challenger for the European crown. The French cruiserweight most recently defeated Ervin Dzinic in May.

Riley, 29, has taken a path not traveled by Moses Itauma, Conor Benn and Ben Whittaker in fighting for and defending his EBU title. He also made clear in his statement announcing the fight that he thinks a world title fight is the next step. Riley, 14-0, has previously won the English and British cruiserweight titles.

"I am defending what's mine as the EBU European champion, and I will put on a statement performance to show why I'm mandatory for the IBF, ranked No. 7 by Ring Magazine and Top 10 in three of the major world governing bodies."

Riley is currently ranked No. 7 among The Ring's cruiserweight contenders and No. 2 by the IBF.

Kalle Sauerland of MF Pro applauded his charge's decision to return to the ring. Riley won his European title in April on the undercard of the Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder fight at London's O2 Arena.

"Viddal could easily have waited patiently for his shot at the IBF world title, but on the back of his Mateusz Masternak masterclass, he wanted to keep the show on the road by taking on his mandatory challenger."

Who's on the MF Pro undercard?

The MF Pro card will also include the company's recent headline signing, Cameron Vuong, a lightweight (135 lbs.) prospect of mixed Vietnamese, Chinese and Italian descent who has superstar potential.

At this stage, though, the biggest name on the undercard is possibly Zelfa Barrett, who continues his career against former British champion Gavin Gwynne in a lightweight (135 lbs.) clash. Vuong has also competed at lightweight, including weighing 134.85 pounds for a previous fight against Gwynne.

Also on the card, MF Pro serves up Yaser Al Ghena vs. Ben Marksby at super lightweight (140 lbs.), while Tom Welland meets Jack Dillingham at featherweight (126 lbs.). Al Ghena currently campaigns at 140 pounds, as does Marksby, while Welland and Dillingham have previously been matched at the 126-pound featherweight limit.

A rematch dripping with tension between Dan Toward and Jak Corrie at super welterweight (154 lbs.) will determine whether the bad blood between the fighters can create a shootout in the ring. The pair fought to a draw earlier this year, with both men weighing 153.4 pounds for their first meeting.