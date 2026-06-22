Undefeated Super Middleweight Contender Predicts Victory Over Canelo, Sheeraz and Munguia

An undefeated super middleweight contender has predicted that he'll topple three of the best super middleweights in the world with ease ahead of his ring return.

The American, who's 25- 0 with 18 KOs, has risen through the super middleweight rankings with impressive ease and as the division heats up following Terence Crawford's retirement, this figher is in prime position to challenge for a world title in the next year - if he keeps winning.

He is ranked in the top five with the WBO, WBC and IBF and is ranked seventh by the WBA.

We're talking about Diego Pacheco.

Diego Pacheco | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Diego Pacheco is confident he'll defeat three top boxers

Pacheco was last in the ring in December of last year, when he beat a very game Kevin Sadjo via unanimous decision, extending his record of winning by knockout or unanimous decision to 25 out of 25. His next fight is against Immanuel Aleem, 22-4-3, no doubt a holdover fight until someone with a world title becomes available.

A world title shot was on the cards for the young American as he was ordered to face Hamzah Sheeraz for the vacant WBO title, but he pulled out of the fight before the purse bids, which he also did against Christian Mbilli, opening the door for Sheeraz to beat a subpar Alem Begic for the title instead.

Pacheco, however, remains confident he would beat Sheeraz by stoppage, as well as outpointing Canelo Alvarez and WBA champion Jaime Munguia.

[Jaime] Munguia, [Hamzah] Sheeraz and Canelo, [that is who I want],” Pacheco said to ESNEWS. “I think that me and Munguia go the distance, I stop Hamzah Sheeraz and me, and Canelo go the distance, as well, but I win all three, for sure.”

These are three fights that would be great to see get made to try and reconsolidate the super middleweight division, and they can all be for world titles, as these four fighters are probably the four best in the division. And if you include Christian Mbilli, the WBC champion, then you have five men fighting for four belts.

Canelo will take on Mbilli almost exactly a year after losing to Crawford on September 13, hoping to get back one of his formerly undisputed super middleweight titles. A fight with Pacheco could be a bit further down the line if he can get a world title to entice the Mexican with.

Munguia is still fresh from his dominating win over Armando Resendiz to become the WBA super middleweight champion in May, so out of everyone, his schedule looks as though it could line up the best with Pacheco.

Jaime Munguia lands a left hook vs. Erik Bazinyan | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Sheeraz also fought and claimed his first world title in May and has been public about his interest in fighting Pacheco, even accusing him of ducking when they were ordered to fight for the WBO belt earlier this year.