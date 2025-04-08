Diego Pacheco Pulls Out Of Purse Bid vs Christian Mbilli
A potential bout between Diego Pacheco and Christian Mbilli is dead in the water for a second time.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman posted on X that Pacheco has been withdrawn from the purse bid for a bout against Mbilli for the WBC interim super middleweight title. The purse bid, which was set to take place on Tuesday, has been canceled as a result of Pacheco's withdrawal.
BoxingScene's Jake Donovan reported that this is the second time that Pacheco has withdrawn from a purse bid for a bout against Mbilli. He also added that Pacheco will likely face Trevor McCumby in his next bout instead. Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs) on Jan. 25, while McCumby (28-1, 14 KOs) turned in a good effort in a ninth-round stoppage loss to former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant on Sept. 14.
Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) last fought on Aug. 17, defeating former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision. Mbilli is ranked No. 1 by the WBA and WBC and No. 2 by the WBO, while Pacheco is ranked No. 1 by the WBO, No. 2 by the WBC and No. 6 by the WBA.
With Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and William Scull fighting for the undisputed super middleweight title, a potential bout between Pacheco and Mbilli would have gone a long way toward sorting out the title picture and marked the most significant fight of both fighter's career. Instead, they'll go their separate ways again as they look for other paths to state their case as one of the top super middleweights in the world.
