Undisputed: How Ash Habib Is Bringing Boxing Back To Video Game Consoles
The vision started far from the bright lights of boxing. In a living room amongst pizza boxes late one night, Ash Habib had a conversation with his older brother during a video game session.
"We were lifelong gamers and boxing fans," Ash Habib said, "One night he said, ‘Why don’t we make a boxing game?’ I laughed—and then we got to work."
That was the spark which led to “Undisputed,” the only serious boxing video game in over a decade. He began by “Googling” how to make a video game. “I knew this is what I wanted to do. I’m all in or not at all. So I quit my job and started building the studio from my living room."
Boxing has always been part of Habib’s life. His earliest memories include hearing his father and older brother talk about Muhammad Ali while watching legendary fights featuring the “Four Kings”—Leonard, Hagler, Hearns, and Duran.
It was Prince Naseem Hamed, the Sheffield showman, who truly ignited Habib’s passion. "He was our local guy. That’s when I really became hooked. And later, when I watched the Gatti-Ward trilogy—that was it, I was a fanatic."
“I played every boxing game growing up—Frank Bruno’s Boxing, Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out, Knockout Kings—you name it. I just thought, ‘If I want a boxing game this badly, millions of others probably do, too.’”
That insight became the driving force behind Undisputed, developed by Steel City Interactive. But Habib wasn’t content to just match Fight Night. “This had to be the evolution of boxing games. It had to be the best. Everything—gameplay mechanics, visuals, realism, the roster—had to exceed what came before.”
On that last point, Undisputed lands like a left hook. With over 80 licensed fighters and more on the way, it’s the most comprehensive roster in boxing game history. From legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Rocky Marciano to current stars like Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez, the game’s fighter list spans generations and styles. But one name stands out: Muhammad Ali.
"Signing Ali was a dream. But more than that, it was a responsibility. We delayed our early access launch just to get it right—raise more funding, redo motion capture, make sure his legacy was respected. And when the Ali family and ABG saw what we’d done, they approved."
The biggest sports game in the United States is Madden – the NFL video game which has spawned documentaries and even talk of the “Madden curse.” NFL players often petition EA Sports about the way they are represented in the game. Something similar is happening with “Undisputed.”
“Caleb Plant had just won his fight, and he sat down near me and leaned over. He said, ‘Ash, you saw what I did—better update my ratings.’" And for some its even more important. Roy Jones Jr. even took part in motion capture themselves. “He flew to the UK, came to Sheffield, and did his own mocap. He didn’t want anyone else imitating him.”
The Undisputed team is actively improving the game based on community feedback and plans to release more fighters and content regularly. When I make the case to include Archie Moore, Habib listens patiently. Moore was the longest reigning light heavyweight champion and holds the record for the most career knockouts of any champion. Habib listens patiently and explains his process.
"We’ve signed many more fighters. Some are household names, others are legends only hardcore fans will know. But for us, it’s about balance—recognizing talent from all over the world."
With over 1.5 million units sold and a loyal fan base growing for the “Undisputed,” Habib hopes its just round one for the future of boxing video games.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Names Three Boxers Better Than Canelo Alvarez
Popular Knockout Artist Vows To Flatline Manny Pacquiao ‘Like Juan Manuel Marquez'
Claressa Shields Now A Free Agent Following Win Against Lani Daniels
Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia Results: Zayas Wins WBO Title In Final Top Rank-ESPN Fight Card