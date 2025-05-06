Unreal Stat Similarity Between Gervonta Davis And Naoya Inoue Has Fans Wanting Super-Fight
While this past weekend's boxing slate was one of the most disappointing in recent memory, given how high expectations were and how little most of the big-time bouts delivered, at least Naoya "The Monster" Inoue produced an entertaining fight against Ramon Cardenas on May 4.
Inoue overcame getting knocked down for just the second time in his career in the second round to ultimately produce a stoppage in round eight. As a result, Inoue retained his IBF, WBC, and WBO world super bantamweight division belts and is all set up for a showdown against Murodjon "M.J." Akhmadaliev.
Given they're relatively close to each other in weight, there has always been interest in seeing Inoue face Gervonta "Tank" Davis. And in the wake of Inoue's win, a viral Instagram post from @sourceofboxing shows just how similar these two boxers are when it comes to some of their stats.
The post shows that both Davis and Inoue are 5'5". They each have 30 wins and 0 losses in their professional career (although Davis has the one draw after his most recent fight with Lamont Roach), Davis has 28 KOs while Inoue has 27, and Davis became a world champion at 22 while Inoue did so at 20.
The post is captioned, "Gervonta Davis and Naoya Inoue’s stats are super similar 👀".
In the post's comments, fans are making it clear that they want to see a showdown between both elite boxers.
"I Been wanting this fight for the longest 😭🙏🏽," one fan commented.
Another added, "This finna the best fight if they actually go head 2 head😭".
"Super fight in the making," wrote a third.
While it seems unlikely these two would actually meet in the ring, that won't keep fans from forecasting how the bout would go down.
