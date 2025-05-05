Top Heavyweight Claims Gervonta Davis Couldn't Touch Devin Haney In Fight
Boxing fans have a right to feel upset about the outcomes of what was supposed to be an extremely entertaining past weekend of fights that included some of the sport's biggest superstars.
But now looking back on the weekend, none of the fights that took place at Times Square on May 2, nor the fight between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull on May 3, delivered on the excitement that fans were forecasting.
One of the bouts that received the most criticism was Devin Haney's Times Square fight against Jose Ramirez. Haney thoroughly dominated Ramirez in the contest, winning 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110 on the scorecards in a bout that saw a historically low volume of punches thrown.
However, not everybody in the boxing world is upset about what Haney did on Friday. Top heavyweight and two-time title challenger Derek Chisora was impressed with the performance, which he conveyed in a May 5 interview with YSM Sports Media.
"That's what you call boxing," Chisora said of Haney. "If he boxes like that, he's gonna be undisputed again. He boxed very well, he won every round apart from one. But he had it in the bag, bro. He's back now. He's just gonna get better and better and better now."
When asked whether this version of Haney beats Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, and Gervonta Davis, Chisora said, "Yes. But they will be harder fights. Right now, nobody is going to touch him. He's going to get better and better."
Haney clearly has a fan in Chisora.
