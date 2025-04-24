Naoya Inoue Doesn't Mince Words With Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Opinion
While he may not be one of the best-known boxers to an American audience, true fans of the sport understand that Naoya "The Monster" Inoue is not only a current pound-for-pound great but is on a trajectory to go down as one of the greatest boxers of all time.
The reason Inoue (who has held multiple world championships in four different weight classes, is the only boxer ever to win the undisputed championship, and is one of three male boxers in history to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes in the "four-belt era") isn't more notorious is because most of his fights have taken place in Japan, where he's from.
However, it now seems that there will be a bigger effort to get him fighting in America as he reaches the later stages of his career.
Inoue's next fight is on May 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is against Ramon Cardenas for Inoue's undisputed junior featherweight championship. This will mark the first time Inoue has fought in America since 2021.
Inoue spoke with the media soon after arriving in Las Vegas. And at one point, he was asked about Gervonta "Tank" Davis.
"I have a lot of respect for him and I'm very fond of him as a fighter," Inoue said of Davis in translated Japanese, per Fight Hub TV. "And yeah, we basically communicate on social media."
While they aren't in the same weight class, Davis and Inoue are close enough in weight to where a super-fight between them could eventually be in the cards.
