Moses Itauma 'Not Too Bothered' After Oleksandr Usyk Decision

Oleksandr Usyk held the major titles in the heavyweight division. As a result of his vacating them at the end of June, he's created a power vacuum for control of the division.

Now, as the fight he's coined his "Last Dance" nears, what happens to the rest of his championships after he relinquishes them? Moses Itauma offered his take on the future Hall of Famer's decision to step away.

Itauma was in the third grade when Usyk knocked out Felipe Romero in 2013. Now, the 21-year-old prodigy looks to ascend to the metaphorical throne that Usyk held without equal. However, with slightly more than a dozen fights, is he ready for something bigger?

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

Itauma shares opinion on Usyk's decision

During an interview with IFL TV, Itauma spoke openly about Usyk's decision to vacate his titles and what it could mean for him.

“To be fair, he’s earned his stripes. He was [undisputed] cruiserweight and heavyweight champion. At the same time, it made it difficult for all of us. But now that they’re all separated, we can start collecting some."

Normally, in the promotion-heavy sport, respect does not always arrive quickly. The phrase "giving flowers" has become a cliché when used to express grace, especially in a competitive sport. Uysk, by the estimation of many, could go down as one of the best heavyweights to step in the ring.

Itauma understands the fight game and sees a potential Usyk vs Wilder fight exactly for what it is.

"He wants the paper. You’ve got to remember, when Usyk was a cruiserweight and in his early heavyweight fights, he wasn’t making as much money as he has in these last couple of years. I don’t blame him."

In saying the quiet part aloud, the undefeated British knockout artist calls out both cruiserweight pay and the Eastern European boxing scene. In all honesty, cruiserweight remains the weigh station/wasteland division. Fighters will use it as a bridge from light heavyweight on their path to heavyweight, or they will start at cruiserweight and use it as a stepping stone, as Usyk did. Historically, the money just does not exist.

Humility and reverence in boxing feel oxymoronic. Yet, Itauma keeps the notion of not getting a chance to Usyk in perspective.

“He’s not really my generation, so I’m not too bothered. Having fought [some] people in the generation before me, that’s a blessing.”

With the titles stretching across the heavyweight boxing world, Itauma can start collecting them, one at a time. With his age and fight-ending power on his side, there is no rush. Taking big-money bouts that lead to title opportunities at 21 appears like the wisest move.