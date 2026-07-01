WBO Orders Haney Defense as Camp Says Stevenson Ignored Catchweight Deal

Once upon a time, fight promotion occurred in newspapers and occasionally on the radio. Now, social media is the primary vehicle. With more eyes, the belief remains that words can generate buzz. Using social media platforms is now the equivalent of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali sitting on The Mike Douglas Show.

If you add in two similar, world-champion-level fighters, the pressure to make a lucrative fight increases. Plus, the drive for multi-division superfights appears to be on the rise.

Now, one of the biggest fights on paper stands at a crossroads with the latest news from the WBO.

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Stevenson fight takes backseat as WBO orders Keyshawn Davis bout

While a finalized agreement between Haney and Stevenson hasn't come to fruition, the WBO yesterday ordered Haney to defend his title against No. 1 contender Keyshawn Davis. The pair now have 20 days to agree to a deal or a purse bid will be ordered.

As far as the Stevenson fight goes, Bill Haney did not mince words. After weeks of back and forth with Shakur Stevenson about a proposed superfight, the elder Haney called out Stevenson for what he perceived as avoiding the fight. On the latest episode of Inside the Ring, the champion's father and trainer called Stevenson out.

"We have Shakur Stevenson standing in the way of Devin’s quest to be on the Mount Rushmore of boxing. Because with three divisions and the youngest undisputed champion, I don’t know if we’re going to get all the respect we need unless we run through all of them. Shakur hasn’t responded to the 144-pound agreement that Devin Haney said that he will have with him.”

Bill Haney gives the latest on Devin Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson 👀#InsideTheRing | Latest episode available on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/AWuEC0fcOk — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) June 30, 2026

In boxing, hyperbole remains an integral part of the promotional aspect. However, the elder Haney is testing Stevenson's resolve. While he didn't question courage outright, the thinly veiled comments are set to elicit a response that becomes important.

A battle at 144 pounds answers a slew of questions and levels the playing field. However, catchweight fights lack the appeal of championships. Haney and Stevenson both stand five-foot-eight. In essence, that limits any supposed size advantage. The only major physical advantage is Haney's four-inch reach advantage. Otherwise, the boxers look equal. Another similarity lies in the power equality. Neither fighter is a knockout artist.

Each side needs to understand that waiting on a catchweight fight flies dangerously close to holding up two divisions for a bout with zero title implications. That said, with the WBO ordering Haney vs Davis, this might all be moot at this point.