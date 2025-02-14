VICE Sports And BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing Sign Multi-Year Media Rights Deal
On February 13, VICE Sports and BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing announced they signed a deal on a multi-year media rights agreement.
It's VICE TV's first live sports event series and per the agreement they will televise 13 events in prime time starting on February 22 with BYB 37 Denver Brawl IV. The deal will give BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing access to VICE TV's cable television subscriber base of 40 million.
VICE TV President Pete Gaffey commented on the deal, saying:
"We look forward to adding live BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing, our first live event series, as a mainstay of the VICE TV schedule as VICE Sports continues to fill its programming slate with compelling sports-themed docuseries, programs, live events, and podcasts. BYB is a combat sport surging in popularity, and having it on VICE TV helps us fulfill our mission of featuring provocative sports programming that our audience now expects."
BYB CEO Greg Bloom also commented, saying:
"Bare Knuckle Boxing is growing faster than any other sport, with a trajectory that mirrors MMA twenty-five years ago, and that growth and popularity will only accelerate as VICE TV builds out VICE Sports. BYB, like VICE TV, prides itself on being an industry innovator and disruptor, and we look forward to being a tentpole partner as VICE Sports continues to elevate exciting original and live programming."
BYB 37 airs at 9pm EST on Saturday, February 22 from the Stockyards Event Center in Denver, Colorado.
BYB 37 Denver Brawl 4 Fight Card
Harry Gigliotti vs. Jon Barnard
Helen Peralta vs. Lailane Mota
Ryan Jett vs. Sam Liera
Roberto Duran Jr. vs. Richie Palomino
George Taylor vs. Juan Adams
Willy Caylor vs. Jorge Bargallo
Benjamin Bennett vs. Tommy Turner
Dan Wilson vs. Estevan Partida
